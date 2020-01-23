Disha Patani on shooting for Malang: Apart from physical training, I used to do multiple readings by myself

On the work front, Disha Patani will also be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and Ekta Kapoor's KTina

After romancing in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang wherein the actress will be seen sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur. Now ever since the trailer of the film has dropped online, fans have been bowled over by Disha and Aditya’s chemistry and during a recent interview, when Disha Patani was asked about shooting for the film and this Baaghi actress had said that shooting for Malang was an amazing experience, and since there were many fun times during the shoot, it was difficult for Disha to pick one. “We had a lot of fun shooting in Goa and Mauritius because of all the water sports and other activities we have done, all of which you’ll see in the film. Shooting for the film was a great experience,” said Disha.

Now, seeing the trailer of the film, Disha and Aditya had to learn water sports and underwater swimming as the script demanded so, and when Disha was asked about preparation of the film, she had said that besides physical training, she used to do multiple readings by herself and with director Mohit Suri, too. Adding, Disha said that the workshops really helped her with the character and even to build a chemistry with her co-actors.

On the work front, Disha Patani will also be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and Ekta Kapoor's KTina. Also, Disha Patani will be seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3 as the two will recreate Dus Bahane Karke.

