Disha Patani showers Krishna Shroff & Eban Hyams’ pic with love as Tiger Shroff’s sis kisses Mizoram goodbye

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff took to social media to share an adorable photo with boyfriend Eban Hyams as they ended their Mizoram trip. Krishna’s BFF and Baaghi 2 star Disha Patani loved her recent photo. Check it out.

For those who know , they know that she is close friends with Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff and often, the two gorgeous girls work out together at the gym too. Some times, even Tiger Shroff joins Disha and Krishna and fans get a glimpse of it on social media. Disha and Krishna often indulge in social media banter as well, which becomes a highlight for fans of the two ladies and whenever Patani and Tiger’s sister step out together for dinners, they get snapped.

Recently, Krishna shared a photo with boyfriend Eban Hyams on social media as she wrapped up a 2 month long trip to Mizoram and other places with him. In the picture, Eban and Krishna can be seen wrapping up their trip with an adorable kiss and the backdrop of the city lights added a charm to the frame. Seeing the same, Disha couldn’t resist but hit the heart button on Instagram. Patani showered her BFF Krishna and her boyfriend Eban’s photo with love and once again, left fans in awe of their bond of friendship.

Krishna captioned the photo as, “Phawts, Mizoram... You’ve been beautiful. Two months of travelling, meeting great people along the way, and seeing + doing some amazing things comes to an end today. #blessed See you soon, Mumbai!”

Check out Krishna’s photo with BF Eban:

Disha loved the adorable photo that was shared by Tiger’s sister on social media with her boyfriend. Meanwhile, Krishna and Eban returned to Mumbai after their trio and she shared a video from her house to announce her safe arrival back home. On the other hand, Disha has been at home as the shoot for her film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with has been stalled owing to Coronavirus scare. Radhe will hit the screens on May 22, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

