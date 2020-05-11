Disha Patani showers love on Tiger Shroff’s adorable post for mom Ayesha Shroff on Mother’s Day; Take a look

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff wished their mom’s on the occasion of Mother’s Day. However, Tiger’s wish for his mom, Ayesha Shroff left Disha Patani in complete awe of the mother-son duo. Check it out.

A day back, the world of Bollywood celebrated Mother’s Day with their mums and showered love on them on social media. Among them, Tiger Shroff and also shared cute photos with their respective mums and wished them. However, it looks like Tiger’s post for his mom, Ayesha Shroff left his close friend, Disha Patani in complete awe. Tiger shared adorable throwback photos with mum Ayesha and wished her in the sweetest way on social media a day back.

Tiger expressed his love for her mum with the photos and wrote, “Just like every other day so lucky to have you mommyyy#mothersday.” Seeing the cute photos of the mom-son duo, Disha couldn’t resist and dropped a sweet comment on the same. Not just Disha, other celebs like , Athiya Shetty and more also reacted to Tiger’s wish for his mom. Disha, on the other hand, went ahead and wrote, “So cute,” on Tiger's wish for his mom Ayesha on Mother’s Day.

Tiger’s mom too often reacts to Disha’s posts on social media and showers her with praises. However, this time, Disha reacted to Tiger’s wish for his mum and seeing the cute comment, several fans were in awe.

Check out Disha’s comment on Tiger’s Mother’s Day wish for Ayesha Shroff:

A while back, rumours were rife that Disha was staying with Krishna Shroff, Ayesha Shroff and Tiger Shroff amid the lockdown. However, in an interview, Krishna had denied those and had mentioned that Disha lives close to their house. She even had mentioned that they often go grocery shopping together. On the work front, Disha will be seen next in starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. It stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

