Disha Patani shows off her amusing avatar in a video amid lockdown & leaves Tiger Shroff in splits; WATCH

Disha Patani seems to have turned to a video app to pass her time while self quarantining at home. Her latest funny video has left everyone including Tiger Shroff in splits. Check it out.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood stars are turning to different things to pass their time at home. Some are doing household chores while others are busy talking to friends on the phone. Speaking of this, it looks like has found a new way to pass her time while self quarantining and that has left close friend Tiger Shroff amused. Disha has been sharing updates while being at home. Be it spending time with her pets or doing a makeup tutorial, Disha has not left her fans alone.

On Tuesday, Disha took to Instagram to share a hilarious TikTok video in which she is seen taking a ‘baby’ dialogue for a spin. What caught our attention was Tiger and his mom Ayesha Shroff’s reaction to it. In the video, Disha can be seen lip-syncing to a dialogue, “People always asking me, Gloria when will you make a baby. When will I make a baby? I don’t make baby, I am a baby.” Seeing Disha’s humourous side in the video left fans completely stumped.

Tiger reacted to Disha’s video with laughter emoticons and his mom too shared the emotion. Several fans too commented on the video and showered the Baaghi 2 actress with lots of praise. On the work front, Disha will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . Recently, the shoots were stalled owing to the Coronavirus crisis. Since then, Disha has been at home. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. It is slated to release on Eid i.e May 22, 2020.

Check out Disha’s video and Tiger’s reaction to it:

Credits :Instagram

