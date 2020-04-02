Disha Patani shows off her killer dance moves in a throwback video and leaves netizens rooting for her; WATCH

Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a throwback video in which she can be seen dancing her heart out. The Radhe star left everyone impressed with her amazing dance moves. Check it out.

Actor is currently self quarantining at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. While being at home, she is spending time with her pets and also trying a host of different things. A day back, the Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai star delved into the archives and found an old post in which her hairstyle was different but her dance moves were just as good as they are right now. The diva shared the throwback video on her social media handle and left everyone in awe.

Taking to Instagram, Disha wrote, “#throwback to fringes and dancing @hvardhankhemka#mattsteffaninachoreography#bumbumtam.” In the video, we can see Patani dancing on an English number. From killer hip hop moves to twerking, the Baaghi 2 star can be seen nailing her dance routine with the choreographer perfectly. Clad in a black pair of tights with sneakers and a crop top, Disha looked absolutely beautiful and her dance moves are sure to make your day. With the throwback video, Disha gave her fans the perfect treat on Thursday.

On the work front, Disha will be seen next in co-starrer Radhe. The film will also star Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Disha will be seen paired opposite Salman and is playing Jackie’s sister in the film. Randeep will be seen as the antagonist. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe’s shoot was going on in Mumbai before the Coronavirus lockdown. Often, Salman and Disha were seen shooting on the streets of the city. It is slated to release on Eid 2020.

Check out Disha’s dance moves:

