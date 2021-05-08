Disha Patani shows off her swag as she tries out the 'Radhe' filter and grooves to the title track; WATCH

Ahead of the release of Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Disha Patani shared a video of herself jamming on the title track using the special filter of the film on Instagram. The leading lady of the film left fans in awe with her coolness quotient in the video.

Over the past few days, and have been busy promoting their upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on social media. While the songs are already a hit, the title track featuring Disha and Salman came out this week and it is being loved by fans. Now, ahead of the release, the makers introduced a Radhe filter on Instagram and the leading lady, Disha shared a video of herself grooving to the song while using the same on her handle.

Taking to her Instagram story, Disha shared a video in which she is seen clad in casuals. However, as she applied the Radhe filter on her video, we could see a black and white bandana across her forehead with black aviator glasses, just like Salman's character in the upcoming film. The gorgeous star grooved to the title track of her upcoming film while using the newly introduced Radhe filter on Instagram. Seeing Disha's video, fans of the actress and Salman were excited about the new filter on the gram.

Just yesterday, Disha had shared a behind-the-scenes video from the title track's shoot with Salman and left everyone in awe of her stylish look. Disha will be seen essaying the role of Dia in the film. She is playing Salman aka Radhe's love interest and Jackie Shroff will be seen as her on screen brother. Randeep Hooda will be seen facing off with Salman as the antagonist and fans are eager to see the clash on screen between the two. The film is helmed by Prabhudeva and so far, the songs have been loved by fans. From Seeti Maar to Dil De Diya, all have been trending chartbusters. The film will release on May 13, 2021, in theatres worldwide as well as on the OTT platform.

