Disha Patani shows us how to pass time during quarantine and the result is super cute; See PHOTOS

Today, Disha Patani took to Instagram to click random photos and as always, she looked gorgeous. Take a look!

is in quarantine and since she can’t step out of the house, the Malang actress is making sure to workout at home. Thanks to social media, Disha often shares her daily updates amid quarantine and today, Disha shared a throwback photo from her archives while she is all dressed up and ready to leave the house. But we know that due to the lockdown extension, Disha can’t leave the house, and therefore, she decided to light up the internet with a throwback photo. In the photo, Disha is seen wearing a white plunging neckline dress and as always, she looks gorgeous.

Also, Disha Patani was seen having fun on Instagram with some filters and that is when she posted a series of photos on Instagram stories which has her show her no make-up look. Well, it is an amazing idea to pass time duting quarantine as Disha teaches us to use filters and click amazing no make up selfies. Now, we all know that Disha Patani shared screen space with Jackie Chan and on his birthday, the actress penned a heartfelt note for Jackie Chan on his 66th birthday as she wrote, “Happiest b’day taguuu this was the first time i met you, I remember being so nervous but it turned out to be the best day of my life, getting an opportunity to work with my “superhero” is the best thing that has ever happened to me….”

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu and next, she will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring superstar . Also, Disha will share screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham in the sequel to Ek Villain 2

Check out Disha Patani's latest photos here:

Credits :Instagram

