Disha Patani shows us how she killed it in Radhe song Seeti Maar with Salman Khan as she drops a BTS video

On Monday, Salman Khan and Disha Patani dropped Radhe's first song, Seeti Maar, which was a remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu hit. Now, Disha has shared a behind-the-scenes video that gives us a glimpse of how she prepped to shake a leg with Salman.

Actress has been in the headlines since the trailer to her film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with released. On Monday, the first song, Seeti Maar also released and managed to leave netizens in awe of Salman and Disha's quirky and offbeat moves. However, many wondered how Disha was able to ace the quirky moves in the song with Salman. Well, the actress has put an end to all curiosity of fans as she shared a behind-the-scenes video from the song.Â

Taking to her Instagram story, Disha shared a video clip from the song where she is seen nailing a step that we saw her doing in the song as well. The gorgeous star is seen clad in a black crop top with baggy pants in the video as she is seen practising a step with the background dancers. While Salman was nowhere to be seen in the video, Disha certainly managed to captivate the audiences with a sneak peek of what went on behind-the-scenes of the song's shoot.Â

Sharing the video, Disha wrote, "Some BTS from the song #SeetiMaar." The song is a remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's blockbuster number and when Salman released the song, he thanked the South superstar for it.Â

Meanwhile, the song is already trending on charts and fans are loving the quirky choreography and the chemistry between Salman and Disha. Radhe also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda and is helmed by Prabhudeva. It is slated to release on May 13, 2021, in theatres and on OTT platforms.Â

