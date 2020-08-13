  1. Home
Disha Patani is a sight to behold as she captivates fans with her new makeup look; See PHOTOS

Disha Patani is an ultimate diva and there is no second doubt about it. Meanwhile, check out her new photos on Instagram.
Disha Patani knows how to captivate her audience. The actress who has been an avid social media user amid the ongoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic keeps her fans and followers up to date with her daily routine. She often also posts throwback pictures and videos of herself along with selfies. Most recently she took to her social media profile and shared a series of posts showcasing her perfect figure with captivating makeup that was done by herself. 

The actress has fans and followers captivated with her perfect figure, dance moves, and appeal in a short period of time. Though she has done only a few films to date, the actress has millions of followers and she has also managed to make space for herself in the industry. The actress often makes headlines because of her looks and today she took to her Instagram profile and uploaded a series of posts and it is a sight to behold. 

The diva revealed that she did her makeup by herself for this look and the final outcome is rather flawless. The golden eyeshadow the actress applied added the drama to her look while her glossy lips made her look even more stunning. Apart from her closeup picture, the actress also uploaded a full image of her posing donning a brown crop top, denim short, and paired it with a denim jacket. Looking chic as ever, the actress has been receiving raving comments from her fans and followers on her post. 

