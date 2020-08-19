  1. Home
Disha Patani is a sight to behold as she chills by the swimming pool with her friends in a throwback PHOTO

Disha Patani is the ultimate diva and we get proof for the same through her pictures on social media. Meanwhile, check out a throwback picture of the actress.
13787 reads Mumbai
Disha Patani is a sight to behold as she chills by the swimming pool with her friends in a throwback PHOTO

Disha Patani is considered one of the most popular and stylish divas in the world of Bollywood. The actress made her entry into the Hindi film industry with the movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-starring late Sushant Singh Rajput. Despite being just a few movies old, Disha enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. The best part is that she already has some interesting projects coming up which means we will get to see more of her!

Moreover, Disha’s pictures instantly go viral whenever they are being shared on social media. As we speak of this, we have come across a throwback picture of the actress in which she poses with two of her friends. She is chilling by a swimming pool along with her friends as can be seen in the picture. The gorgeous diva steals all the limelight here as she is wearing a black swimsuit. She also opts for a pair of cool shades that have been tucked onto her hair.

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Malang directed by Mohit Suri. It also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. She will then appear in the movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Salman Khan. Its release date has been delayed owing to the Coronavirus crisis. The actress has been further roped in for KTina that has been helmed by Ekta Kapoor. She will also be a part of Ek Villain 2 co-starring John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

Also Read: Disha Patani is a ball of happiness as she savours a cupcake and fans love her Sunday cheat meal menu; PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

