Disha Patani is a sight for sore eyes as she mesmerizes in a bodycon cut-out dress; PICS

Disha Patani is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She made her debut in the Telugu film Loafer in 2015, and the following year she was seen in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani. Since then, she has featured in a number of films like Baaghi 2, Malang, Radhe, and more. She was recently seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns where she shared screen space with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. Apart from films, she also keeps her fans and followers entertained on her social media. Every once in a while, she posts pictures and videos of herself, leaving her fans mesmerized. Speaking of which, yesterday, she took to Instagram and posted a couple of new photos looking gorgeous as ever. Have you seen them yet?

Disha Patani stuns in a cut-out bodycon dress

Taking to the ‘gram, Disha Patani shared a couple of photos where she can be seen dressed up in a beautiful beige bodycon dress. The criss-cross cut-out detailing on the sleeves and in the front elevated the look of her outfit even more. Disha left her long tresses open, while she sported a glamorous makeup look. She struck a couple of attractive poses, while the beautiful dim yellow lighting added magic to the clicks.

As soon as she shared the photos, they went viral in no time, with fans leaving likes and comments under her post.

Talking about the professional front, Disha was last seen in Ek Villain Returns. She now has the action-thriller Yodha in the pipeline, where she will be sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film is slated to release on the 11th of November, 2022.

