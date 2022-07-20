Disha Patani on similarities with Tiger Shroff: We think alike, our brain works like kids...

Disha Patani is one of the most loved actresses in the country and has been a part of some of the most successful films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2, Kungfu Yoga and Bharat. Tiger Shroff has proven himself as a sure shot bet as far as bringing the masses to theatres is concerned. He has been a part of majorly successful films like Heropanti, Baaghi 2 and War. Tiger and Disha share a very friendly and cordial relationship with one another and only have good things to say about each other. While promoting her film, Disha talked in length about her rapport with Tiger Shroff.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan while promoting her next release, Ek Villain Returns, Disha was asked about how Disha and Tiger motivated each other. Disha answered, “I don’t think I can motivate Tiger. In fact, he motivates me. Whatever little I have been able to do, it is thanks to his team. I always wanted to learn martial arts but couldn’t. Tiger inspired me and he is very hardworking and despite being so talented, he wakes up on time and daily does his training, no matter what. I have learnt discipline from him.” When Disha was asked if she draws inspiration from him in terms of simplicity, she said, “That’s why we are great friends. Because we think a lot alike. Our brain works like kids, we enjoy watching anime, laugh at stupid things and we seek happiness in small pleasures of life.”

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff shared screen space in Baaghi 2 and before that, in a music song Befikra, which was received very well by their fans. Despite multiple reports of both of them to be dating, they have denied it and have preferred to be referred to as the best of friends. Disha Patani gears up for the release of her next film Ek Villain Returns, with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. The film releases on 29th July, 2022. Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Ganapath: Part 1. He is currently shooting for an untitled romantic-action film with Dharma Productions and will then start working on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.

Also read: Disha Patani in black skirt & heart-shaped crop top is an absolute treat to eyes; See PICS