Disha Patani singing and enacting a famous ad jingle in a throwback video will brighten your mood; WATCH

Disha Patani looks cute as she sings and enacts a famous ad jingle with Jayaram's son Kalidas in a throwback video shared by a fan.

Due to the lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have become more active on social media. From sharing stunning selfies to posting some amazing workout videos, everyone has their social media game on point. Among all, has been spending her quarantine period at home with her pets. The actress has been treating fans with some adorable pictures and videos of her pets and has also been sharing some amazing selfies of her. Besides this, the Baaghi 2 actress has also been posting some throwback pictures for fans on social media.

Recently, we came across a throwback video of Disha with south actor Kalidas Jayaram. In this throwback video, we can see Disha who looks cute donning a pretty green coloured dress is singing a famous ad jingle with Kalidas who looks handsome in a blue t-shirt and jeans. Not only this, but the two are even seen enacting the jingle while singing it. Both Disha and Kalidas look adorable in this video shared by a fan. But what caught our attention was when the two think on how to enact the next line of the jingle while singing it.

(Also Read: When Tiger Shroff couldn't stop praising rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani at the trailer launch of Baaghi 2)

On the work front, Disha stunned everyone with her brilliant acting and wonderful dance moves in the - starrer Bharat. She proved her acting prowess again in the action thriller Malang which has been released two months back. The movie also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The actress also featured in a special song in Baaghi 3- Do You Love Me with Tiger Shroff and . She will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Salman Khan. She will then feature in KTina helmed by Ekta Kapoor. She is also a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2.

Check out the video here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×