Disha Patani sizzles in a bikini & gives 'Aquaman feels' in a vacay PHOTO, grooves to music at the beach

Disha Patani took to social media to share a video from her year-end beach vacation. The Radhe star is making the most of her holiday and is keeping her fans updated via her social media account.

Actress has been making it to the headlines lately owing to her beach vacation. The Malang actress headed out of Mumbai over the weekend to an undisclosed beach location for her year-end vacation. Since then, Disha has been sharing photos on social media and leaving her fans in awe. From dropping glimpses from her fun night at the beach to soaking in the sun by the sand, Disha has been teasing fans with her year-end vacation photos.Â

And on Tuesday, she shared a photo of herself on a surfboard at the sea in a yellow bikini. In the photo, Disha is seen clad in a yellow bikini as she stood comfortably on a surfboard in the sea. The star looked perfect as she flaunted her curves in a swimsuit and set the internet on fire. In another photo that she shared on her Instagram story, Disha could be seen looking radiant as she posed by the greenery at the beach.Â

Last night, she even shared a video in which she was seen grooving with locals at the beach. In the video, Disha is seen clad in a black top as she sat on a table and grooved to the beats of the song.Â

Take a look at the photos and videos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. She will now be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Besides this, she also bagged a pivotal role in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and . She also was shooting for a film titled KTina.Â

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

