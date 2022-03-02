Disha Patani slays in black, Varun Dhawan makes pink look good as they get clicked; PICS

With COVID-19 cases continuously going down in the country, many sectors are bouncing back, especially entertainment. The directors are now resuming back with their pending projects and often, actors are seen visiting their offices. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor was also spotted outside the Maddock office. And today, Disha Patani and Varun Dhawan were spotted in different locations in the city. They were clicked while exiting the offices of Karan Johar and Nikhil Diwedi respectively. Well, actors are also being spotted shooting for films or advertisements.

Disha was seen wearing all black attire and it will not be wrong to say that she was looking extremely gorgeous. She wore a crop top that she paired with black loose pants. Her hair was open and she was also wearing a black mask. She did not pose for the shutterbugs and immediately entered the car. The actress was clicked coming out of Nikhil Diwedi’s office. To note, Disha will be next seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

Varun Dhawan looked stylish in simple causals. He wore a pink colour polo t-shirt and paired it with beige trousers. He was spotted coming out of Karan Johar’s office. His debut film was also under Karan Johar’s production house. While coming out, he waved at shutterbugs and even posed for them.

Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo which will hit the theatres on June 24, 2022. He also has Bhediya in his kitty with Kriti Sanon.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan flaunts chiselled physique as he poses for paps post gym session; PICS