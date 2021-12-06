Disha Patani slays in pink as she reaches Maldives leaving fans ‘excited for beachy pics’

Bollywood actor Disha Patani aptly knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. Time and again the diva takes to her Instagram space to capture special moments of her life and share them online. On Monday, December 6, Disha Patani jetted off to the Maldives to spend some quality time away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. Going by her latest post, it appears that the diva is having the time of her life.

In the photo shared, Disha Patani can be seen getting off a seaplane as the camera captures her. Donning a pink crop top which was paired with ripped denim jeans. Statement sneakers, sling bag and sunglasses were used as an accessory to accentuate her casual look. Meanwhile, sleek hair left open to embrace the cool oceanic breeze rounded off her entire look. Check out the photo below:

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application it garnered umpteen likes in no time. While some fans hailed her as ‘beautiful’, many expressed that they are already excited for her upcoming beachy photos. This comes just days after the star turned heads with her body-hugging dress at the Tadap screening.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, the Malang star was last seen alongside Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. The film premiered during the occasion of Eid via OTT platform. Disha is now gearing to feature opposite Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns, a sequel to the 2014 action-thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.

