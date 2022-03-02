Disha Patani is smitten by Tiger Shroff as she wishes him on birthday: Thank you for inspiring millions of us

Fans, friends and family of Tiger Shroff are celebrating his birthday today. The WAR star has turned 32 today and wishes have been pouring in since last night for him. Now, his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani also has penned a heartfelt wish for him on social media. Not just this, with her wish, Disha has shared an unseen video of Tiger captured by her where the actor is smiling away. It seemed like Disha was smitten by Tiger's sweet smile in the video and she picked it to wish him on his 32nd birthday.

Sharing the video, Disha wishes Tiger and wrote, "Happiest b’day my best friend thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hardwork and most beautiful soul you’re beautiful @tigerjackieshroff." In the video, we can see a close up of Tiger's face and it seemed like Disha secretly filmed him while he was smiling away. The adorable video comes with a heartwarming wish for Disha for her 'best friend. In the background the song 'Happy Birthday to you' could be heard. Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff was all hearts for her wish for him.

Recently, when Tiger released his first Punjabi single Poori Gal Baat, Disha was one of the first to cheer for him. She loved the video and reposted it on her story. She sent out good wishes to Tiger for his first Punjabi song as well. The two often hype up each other on social media and their sweet exchange doesn't go unnoticed by their fans.

On the work front, Disha and Tiger were last seen together in Baaghi 3 song, Do You Love Me? Now, Disha will be seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. She also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

