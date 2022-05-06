Disha Patani soaks in some Vitamin D as she sits by her window looking adorable in loungewear; PIC

Disha Patani is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She made her debut in the Hindi film industry in the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Ever since then, the actress has constantly been a part of the limelight. She has made a mark with her performances on the silver screen. Apart from that, she also inspires fans with her fitness videos and chic fashion style on social media. Speaking of which, earlier today, Disha took to her Instagram space and shared an adorable picture on the ‘gram.

A few hours back, Disha took to the photo-and-video-sharing app and shared a picture where she can be seen chilling by the window. The actress can be seen soaking in some warm sunlight and getting some Vitamin D. Disha looked quite adorable as she rocked a pair of comfortable loungewear. She was seen donning a red tee-shirt, which she styled with a pair of white shorts. She kept her hair down, and aced a minimal makeup look on, with some lip tint. Her skin looked quite dewy and fresh, while she sported a big, warm smile for the picture.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha has quite a few interesting projects lined up. She will soon be seen in Ek Villain 2, which is the spiritual sequel of Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritesh Deshmukh. Ek Villain 2, directed by Mohit Suri also features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutraia in pivotal roles. Apart from this, she also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in her kitty.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani blesses our feeds with breathtaking PICS; Fans say 'your smile is so precious'