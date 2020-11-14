Disha Patani soaks up the sun as she lounges comfortably by the beach and clicks a cool selfie; Take a look

Disha Patani has been spending a calm vacay by the beach in a tropical paradise. The star shared a gorgeous selfie as she relaxed by the side of the beach and soaked in Vitamin D.

While the world is spending time at home, some stars in Bollywood have managed to squeeze in time for a quick getaway to serene and secluded islands. Speaking of this, is currently holidaying in a tropical paradise by the sea and has been dropping stunning glimpses from her beach vacay on social media. While a day back, Disha stunned the internet with her mesmerising photos in a swimsuit, she recently also shared another photo where she was seen lounging around the beach as she enjoyed the sunshine.

Taking to her Instagram story, Disha gave fans a sneak peek of her chill time by the beach as she soaked up the sun. In the selfie, Disha is seen clad in a bikini top with a black sarong. With her hair tied up and oversized sunglasses, Disha managed to leave the internet in awe of her beach look. One could also not help but notice her flawless skin as she soaked up the Vitamin D by the sea. Sharing the photo, Disha sent the internet into a meltdown.

While fans could not get over her selfie, Disha even dropped glimpses of the view from her room and left all in awe. With a gorgeous view of the deep blue sea water, Disha surely is making the most of her getaway before she returns to the city and back to work.

Take a look at Disha Patani's selfie:

Meanwhile, fans also have been speculating if she and Tiger Shroff are holidaying together as they had left Mumbai at the same time from the airport. On the work front, Disha will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. It is helmed by Prabhdheva. Apart from this, Disha also has KTina and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 with , John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

