Disha Patani soaks in the sun as she sizzles in a brown bikini look; See PIC

Actor Disha Patani’s closet includes several monochromatic looks, from yellow outfits to greens, blues and orange too. But it’s safe to say that neutral hues are the star’s favourites, with shades of black and white winning the top spot on her list. However, on Thursday, January 27, the Baaghi 2 star deviated from her usual pics as she raised the temperature in a bold brown bikini. Flaunting her perfect curves, Disha aced her beachwear and we just can’t take our eyes off her.

Glowing in the sun, Disha Patani can be seen embracing the cool oceanic breeze as the camera captures her. Adjusting her sleek hair, the picturesque view of the photo has also blessed the wanderlust hearts of her followers. Poker face and sleek hair left open rounded off her latest hot look. Check out the photo below:

As soon as the video surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it garnered umpteen likes in no time. While a fan hailed her as ‘ Pretty Patani ’, another said that she looks absolutely ‘gorgeous’. Lovestruck, fire and heart emoticons also flooded the comment section of Disha Patani ’s latest Instagram post.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, the Malang star was last seen alongside Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. The film premiered during the occasion of Eid via OTT platform. She is now gearing to feature opposite Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns, a sequel to the 2014 action-thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.

