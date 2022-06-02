Disha Patani, Sophie Choudry & others celebrate Johnny Depp's win in defamation case against Amber Heard

On Wednesday, Johnny Depp won the defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The case began in February 2019, when Johnny sued Amber seeking at least $50 million for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse." Now, on June 1, this year, the Depp-Heard defamation trial came to a close, and Depp was awarded $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages combined. While Heard was found guilty of defaming her ex, she was also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

After Johnny's win, the social media is flooded with wishes, fans using the hashtags #TruthWins, #HeWon, and #JusticeForJohnnyDepp on Twitter. Not just that, Bollywood celebrities also extended their support to Depp and congratulated the Pirates of the Caribbean actor for his win. Disha Patani took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of Depp, in costume as Jack Sparrow and wrote: "Nobody can ever replace you Johnny Depp." Sophie Choudry also wrote on her Instagram story: "Tell the world, I Johnny Depp, a man, am a victim too of domestic violence. See how many people believe or side with you." 6 years later he told his truth & he won both in and out of court. #AbuseHasNoGender #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard."

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a photo of Depp in an Instagram story and wrote, “And there is justice.” Ranvir Shorey, too, supported Depp’s and tweeted, "The #DeppvHeard verdict brings a ray of hope for all those people who suffer at the hands of LIARS hiding behind womanhood and feminism." Ali Fazal had quite a mixed response to the Depp-Heard verdict. Before it was announced, he asked his fans on Instagram stories if they were also watching it. “Oh this is next level anticipation. Is anybody else watching this (sic)?” he wrote. Later, after the verdict, Ali wrote: “Why??? Because this sets a precedent for some serious stuff for the future. Congratulations Mr Depp (sic).”

Depp and Heard got married in February 2015 and after 15 months of marriage, Heard filed for divorce and it was finalized in 2016.

