Disha Patani spends some pawfect time with her furry friend as she trims the latter's nails; Watch VIDEO

is an avid pet lover and her social media timeline is proof. The Baaghi 2 actress often shares pictures and videos with her furry friends on Instagram. Disha who began her journey in Bollywood with the movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016 enjoys a massive fan following all over the country and the reasons are quite obvious. The actress is known not only for her stellar performances but also because of her utter beauty and fashion sense.

She is often active on social media and keeps on updating her fans with whatever is happening in her life. As we speak of this, Disha has shared a video on her Instagram handle which is unmissable. The actress is seen sitting nearby her pet dog and lovingly trimming the latter’s nails. Well, this is probably the most adorable video that one will get to see on the internet as of now. The actress looks flawless as usual as seen in the video.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in the movie Malang which was released earlier this year. It also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles. She is currently gearing up for her next release titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring . Disha will also be seen in KTina which has been helmed by Ekta Kapoor. She will then feature in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

