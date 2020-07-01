  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Disha Patani spends some pawfect time with her furry friend as she trims the latter's nails; Watch VIDEO

Disha Patani has recently shared an adorable video on with her pet dog on Instagram which is unmissable. Check it out.
13973 reads Mumbai
Disha Patani spends some pawfect time with her furry friend as she trims the latter's nails; Watch VIDEODisha Patani spends some pawfect time with her furry friend as she trims the latter's nails; Watch VIDEO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Disha Patani is an avid pet lover and her social media timeline is proof. The Baaghi 2 actress often shares pictures and videos with her furry friends on Instagram. Disha who began her journey in Bollywood with the movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016 enjoys a massive fan following all over the country and the reasons are quite obvious. The actress is known not only for her stellar performances but also because of her utter beauty and fashion sense.

She is often active on social media and keeps on updating her fans with whatever is happening in her life. As we speak of this, Disha has shared a video on her Instagram handle which is unmissable. The actress is seen sitting nearby her pet dog and lovingly trimming the latter’s nails. Well, this is probably the most adorable video that one will get to see on the internet as of now. The actress looks flawless as usual as seen in the video.

Check out Disha Patani’s Instagram video below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (dishapatani) on

On the work front, Disha was last seen in the movie Malang which was released earlier this year. It also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles. She is currently gearing up for her next release titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Salman Khan. Disha will also be seen in KTina which has been helmed by Ekta Kapoor. She will then feature in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement