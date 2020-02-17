Disha Patani squats like a boss in THIS workout video and inspires us to hit the gym; WATCH

Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

is a fitness freak and every day, this Malang actress makes sure to hit the gym. Be it a weekday or weekend, we always pap Disha outside the gym and today, Disha Patani took to social media to share a video wherein she gave us a sneak-peek into her workout regime. In the video, Disha is seen doing some heavy duty wide squats with some weights, and clearly, this was all the Monday motivation we needed to hit the gym. In the video, Disha is seen wearing black shorts and tee and is seen rocking her workout glow.

Also, post Malang, Disha Patani has jumped onto the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and today, Disha shared a BTS photo of Prabhudheva from the sets of the film. Talking about Mohit Suri’s Malang, the film is performing well at the box office and recently, in an interview, the actress opened up on the positive response to Malang as she said that it feels amazing that not just fans but everyone is loving the film and she is grateful to her fans for all the love they have given.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani is currently busy with her next film- Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside and besides Salman and Disha, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati. Radhe is slated to release on Eid 2020 and next, Disha Patani will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s KTina.

Credits :Instagram

Read More