Disha Patani squats into the day with heavy duty workout session leaving netizens pumped to hit the gym; Watch

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang and next, she will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai
There is no denying that Disha Patani is one of the fittest actors of B-town and while prior to the pandemic, we used to often pap Disha outside the gym, however, nowadays, she has been working out at home and thanks to social media, this Malang actress makes sure to share workout videos with her Instafam. And today, Disha Patani took to Instagram to sharea throwback video from the gym wherein she is seen doing some hardcore workout. In the said video, Disha is seen doing 160 kgs squats while wearing a peach co-ord set and as always, she dished out major motivation.

Well, as much as Disha Patani works out, she also indulges in cheat days and on Sunday, this Baaghi 2 actor took to social media to share sneak-peek of her cheat meal which consisted of mouth-watering delicacies, and alongside the photos, her caption read, “Sunday Cheat”. Also, a few days back, when Tiger Shroff dropped the video of his first debut song as a singer, Disha was all praises for her alleged boyfriend and asked him if there is something that he can’t do.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang and next, she will be seen in Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Salman Khan. Also, Disha will also be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 which will see her reunite with Aditya Roy Kapur.

