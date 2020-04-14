Disha Patani staying with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s family amid COVID 19 lockdown? Here’s what we know

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been rumoured to be together for the longest time. However, the latest report states that Disha may be staying with Tiger Shroff and his family in Mumbai amid the lockdown.

Coronavirus lockdown has affected the lives of many people across the nation including Bollywood stars. While recently, Sussanne Khan and ex husband moved in together temporarily owing to the kids and lockdown, it seems like other stars too may have opted to stay together through tough times. Rumours of and spending time and staying together amid lockdown also came in and now, a report stated that may be staying with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s family.

Yes, a Mumbai Mirror report claimed that Disha may be staying with the Shroffs amidst the COVID 19 lockdown. The report claimed that Disha is extremely close to Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff and a few weeks ago, a video of the two ladies having fun together went viral. As per the same, Disha may be staying with Tiger and his family amid the lockdown and rumours of it grew stronger when Krishna shared the fun videos of their act at home. Not just this, Krishna shared a photo of herself last week where she gave the credit of her makeup to Disha.

And, the photo, the reflection that appeared of the person clicking Krishna’s photo was of Disha. Several fans also commented on Krishna’s post about it. With this report claiming that Disha may be staying with Tiger and his family, rumours of the two sharing a close bond get fuelled further. The social media exchanges between Disha, Tiger, Krishna often light up the internet as well. Every time, Disha shares an update, Krishna and Tiger drop a comment on the same. Similarly, Disha also showers Tiger and Krishna with love on social media. Amid all these social media exchanges, fans of Disha and Tiger manage to have a field day.

Check out Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna’s photo where she credited Disha for her makeup:

