Disha Patani strikes a perfect pose in a pretty winter jacket & leaves fans awestruck with her glow; See PHOTO

Disha Patani is a frequent social media user and her timeline is proof. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture on Instagram.

never fails to impress us whenever she shares her posts on social media. The stunning diva enjoys a massive fan following on her handles and the reasons are quite obvious. Apart from her acting, it is Disha’s utter beauty and impeccable fashion choices that draw everyone’s attention towards her. The actress won hearts with her stint in Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur earlier this year in which she played a grey character for the very first time.

Meanwhile, the stunning diva has shared a picture on her Instagram handle that is sure to leave everyone awestruck. Disha is wearing a pretty looking purple-coloured winter jacket teamed up with a tube top as she poses for the picture. It seems like the actress is all set to embrace the winter season and the glow on her face speaks for the same! She opts for minimal makeup as usual and leaves her lustrous hair open for the picture.

Check it out below:

On the work front, Disha Patani is currently awaiting the release of her movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that features as the main lead. It has been directed by Prabhudeva. Apart from that, she has also been roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s next which is titled KTina. To add to this, Disha is a part of Ek Villain 2 co-starring John Abraham and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. A few days back, the actress stole hearts on the internet with the stunning pictures from her Maldivian vacay.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

