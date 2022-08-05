Disha Patani stuns at the beach in white bikini top & shorts in BTS video from Ek Villain Returns; WATCH

Disha Patani recently impressed the audience with her romantic thriller film Ek Villain Returns. She never skips a chance to raise the temperature on Instagram as she defines fitness and glamour at the best. The Baaghi 2 actress knows how to carve out her niche when it comes to fashion. Meanwhile, the actress posted a video of her enjoying on the beach and grooving to the 'Galliyan Returns' song from her film. Disha looks absolutely gorgeous in the video and fans are just lovestruck by her beauty.

Dressed in a white bikini top, matching shorts and a mesh top, Disha looks looks divine and can be seen flaunting her toned abs. Her minimal accessories complete her overall casual beach look. In the post, Disha simply wrote, "#ekvillainreturns". As soon as she shared the video, her fans and friends showered love in the comment section. While one fan called her, ‘The stunning beauty’, another one called her, ‘Gorgeous’. Some of her fans also dropped fire and red heart emojis on the post.

Click HERE to see Disha's video

To note, Ek Villain Returns marks Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit Suri after their 2020 release Malang. The film happens to be the second installment of Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritiesh Deshmukh. The upcoming Mohit Suri directorial starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria opened to mixed reviews. The film’s opening sequence immediately pulls you into his world where villains thrive and heroes don’t exist. However, it fails to attain consistency in the ‘staying interested’ aspect. The film released in theatres on July 29.

Apart from this, Disha will be next seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. Meanwhile, a sequel to her and Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang has also been announced. It seems Disha is set to have a super busy year and we cannot wait to see her on the big screen.

