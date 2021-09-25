Disha Patani stuns in pink bikini as she misses being on a beach vacation; PIC

has been quite active on social media and never misses a chance to take the internet by a storm with her Instagram posts. While the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress is known for sharing stunning pics and movie updates, she often dishes out major travel goals with her vacation pics. Interestingly the actress has been quite fond of a beach vacation and while the ongoing pandemic has ruined the travel plans, looks like Disha is yearning to get back to the beaches.

Taking to Instagram, Disha shared a throwback picture from one of her beach vacations. In the pic, the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actress looking stunning in her pink bikini as she flaunted her svelte figure. Disha was seen basking in the sunlight as she stood in the clear beach waters and was every bit of her time at the beach. She captioned the image as “Missing the sun and beach waves” along with sun and wave emoticons. The pic went on to grab a lot of attention and Tiger Shroff and Kiara Advani were also hearts for it.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Disha was last seen romancing for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and grabbed attention with her performance. As of now, she is working on the much talked about Ek Villain Returns. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the movie happens to be the sequel of the 2014 release and will also star John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in the lead. Ek Villain Returns is expected to release in February next year.

