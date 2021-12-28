Disha Patani stuns in a printed bikini in Maldives, Tiger Shroff flaunts ripped bod on vacay.

Disha Patani jetted off ahead of the new year as she was snapped on Monday morning at the airport. The actress arrived solo but as per reports she is currently on a year-end vacation with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The lovebirds continue to be rumoured as they refuse to make their relationship official.

On Tuesday, almost 24 hours after Disha was snapped at the Mumbai airport, the actress took to Instagram to drop a photo from her island vacation. While we wonder who has clicked, Disha Patani looked stunning in a printed bikini set. The actress posed against the blue sea as the morning sun rose behind her.

She shared the picture with a sunrise emoji as she posed for the camera while flaunting her washboard abs and toned body. While Disha shared this photo, Tiger simultaneously dropped a video flaunting his ripped bod. The actor, who also seems to be on an island vacation, walked in slow motion out of the water.

Check out Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's vacay posts below:

Just hours before Disha Patani was snapped at the airport on Monday, the paparazzi spotted Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leaving the city. The couple who are basking in the glory of 83 made an exit from Mumbai ahead of New Year's Eve.

