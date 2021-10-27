Disha Patani surrenders to the waves in a white bikini in an unseen old PHOTO from her tropical getaway

Among the stars who love to spend time at beach locations, Disha Patani is the one who never misses a chance for a tropical getaway. The Ek Villain Returns star in the past has travelled to the Maldives a couple of times and every time she has headed out, Disha has treated fans with stunning glimpses from the paradise. And now, it seems that Disha is missing her tropical holiday and her latest post on social media is proof of it.

Disha took to her Instagram handle to drop a throwback glimpse from her vacay at a tropical destination near the sea. In the photo, we can see Disha lying at the shore and surrendering to the waves of the sea. She could be seen clad in a white bikini and her hair was left open as she enjoyed every bit of being drenched in the sea water. Disha did not put a caption with the photo. However, her photo was enough to win hearts and send netizens into a meltdown.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Disha recently was the talk of the town when she dropped stunning photos from a shoot on social media. Her gorgeous looks took over the intern and fans could not get enough of her style. The Malang actress is known to set the temperature soaring with her stunning vacation photos as well.

On the work front, Disha will be seen next in Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. The actress has already shot for the film. It is being helmed by Mohit Suri and backed by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. The film is a sequel to 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor. It is slated to release next year.

