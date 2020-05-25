Disha Patani switches on her Beyoncé mode as she takes up ‘savage challenge’ leaving Tiger Shroff impressed

Disha Patani posted a video on social media wherein she channels her inner Beyonce while nailing the Savage challenge; Watch

We all know that always posts fun selfies, workout videos and vacay photos on social media and amidst the lockdown, since we all have ample time on ourselves, this Malang actress decided to take up the savage challenge. Yes, in the video, Disha is seen dancing to Beyonce’s savage remix, which as a matter of fact, has been creating a buzz on social media and needless to say, she nails the challenge.

In the said video, Disha is seen wearing a crop top and joggers and a cap and she effortlessly nails the challenge Disha Patani shared a video of herself in which she is seen dancing to Beyonce's Savage remix and amidst a host of comments, it was Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff’s comment that caught our attention. Yes, Disha channeled her inner Beyonce for the Savage Challenge and in the video, she is seen flaunting her toned abs. Alongside the video, Disha wrote, “Beyonce vibes are on #savagechallenge…”

While Tiger Shroff applauded his alleged girlfriend’s video with clapping emojis, Krishan left some fiery emojis. On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang along with , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, and next, she will be seen in starrer Radhe. While Radhe was to hit the screens on Eid 2020, however, due to the pandemic, the release has been postponed. Also, Disha will be seen in the sequel to Ek Villain starring Aditya Roy Kapur.

Check out Disha Patani's video as she channels her inner Beyonce:

