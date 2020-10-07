Disha Patani switches on work mode and dolls up for shoot of Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai; Watch

Currently, Disha Patani is shooting for Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

is back to work post lockdown as she has finally resumed the shooting for starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Thanks to social media, this Baaghi 2 actress informed her fans that she has finally started the shooting of Radhe. And today, Disha Patani brightened up the day when she shared a BTS video from the sets of the film. In the said video, Disha Patani is seen getting dolled up on the sets of Radhe while her army of people do her hair and make-up.

As per reports, Salman Khan and Disha Patani are shooting for Radhe in Lonavla and will be shooting for a dance sequence. And, as per reports, after shooting for some cop-centric scenes at a studio in Mumbai, the cast and crew of the film is now shooting for a romantic song in the hills. Also, Salman Khan, too, took to social media to share a photo from the sets of Radhe and alongside the photo, his caption read, “Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months ... feels good #Radhe…”

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu, and next, she will be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Disha Patani sets the Internet ablaze in a yellow monokini as she shoots for Salman Khan starrer Radhe

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

Share your comment ×