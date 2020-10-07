  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Disha Patani switches on work mode and dolls up for shoot of Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai; Watch

Currently, Disha Patani is shooting for Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
4924 reads Mumbai
Disha Patani shoots for Salman Khan's RadheDisha Patani switches on work mode and dolls up for shoot of Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai; Watch
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Disha Patani is back to work post lockdown as she has finally resumed the shooting for Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Thanks to social media, this Baaghi 2 actress informed her fans that she has finally started the shooting of Radhe. And today, Disha Patani brightened up the day when she shared a BTS video from the sets of the film. In the said video, Disha Patani is seen getting dolled up on the sets of Radhe while her army of people do her hair and make-up.

As per reports, Salman Khan and Disha Patani are shooting for Radhe in Lonavla and will be shooting for a dance sequence. And, as per reports, after shooting for some cop-centric scenes at a studio in Mumbai, the cast and crew of the film is now shooting for a romantic song in the hills. Also, Salman Khan, too, took to social media to share a photo from the sets of Radhe and alongside the photo, his caption read, “Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months ... feels good #Radhe…”

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu, and next, she will be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Disha Patani sets the Internet ablaze in a yellow monokini as she shoots for Salman Khan starrer Radhe

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

You may like these
Disha Patani shares a glimpse of her on set life as she resumes filming for Radhe with a hint of BTS
Disha Patani on Radhe co star Salman Khan: It’s commendable to see how at his age he nails the action scenes
Disha Patani shares she’s grateful for working with Salman Khan again; Says Malang, Radhe are different genres
THESE photos of Salman Khan and Disha Patani from sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai are unmissable
Disha Patani OPENS UP on Salman Khan’s Radhe, Malang’s response and her main focus in future projects
Here’s how Disha Patani is managing shooting with Salman Khan for Radhe in Goa and promoting Malang in Mumbai

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement