Disha Patani takes Tuesday motivation up by a notch as she nails a backflip like a pro; WATCH

Disha Patani is one of the fitness lovers in Bollywood. Recently, she shared a video where she aced a backflip off a wall and it will compel you to hit the gym. Check it out.

Among the stars in Bollywood who are fitness lovers, ’s name shines right at the top. From hitting the gym to practising gymnastics, the Radhe actress often is seen sweating it out at the gym. When it comes to pulling off difficult moves, Disha never shies away from trying the tough things while working out and that is what leaves her fans motivated. Speaking of this, recently, Disha pulled off a daredevil act at her gym and fans can’t get over her love for workouts.

Recently, Disha took to Instagram to share a video in which she can be seen nailing a backflip with the help of a wall. In the video, the Radhe actress can be seen doing it, again and again, to perfect her move with the help of her trainer. Disha’s gym trainer too motivated her and told her that she’ll be able to pull it off and indeed, the Radhe actress nailed it at last! Clad in a black tee with red shorts, Disha managed to ace the backflip off a wall like a pro and won the hearts of her fans.

(Also Read: Disha Patani flaunts ‘different moods’ as she rocks a crop top and shorts; Tiger Shroff is all hearts)

She captioned the video as, “Tried wall back after ages, not clean but soon will be getting there.” The Radhe star sure knows how to nail her gym stunts and wants to keep perfecting them. Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha’s recent film, Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur worked well and the audience loved it. Now, she will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda. It is directed by Prabhudheva and the poster and teaser was dropped in November 2019. The shooting is on and as per the update, soon will wrap up too. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will hit the screens on Eid 2020.

Check out the video:

Credits :Instagram

Read More