Disha Patani teaches her fans 'how not to do a front flip' while rehearsing for a dance song in Malang; Watch

Disha Patani is quite active on social media. From her fitness videos to her love for pink and unicorns, the actress has been sharing the titbit of her life with her fans. Disha recently, through her post has taught her fans how not to do a front flip. In the video shared, we can see Disha can be seen doing a front flip donning her red gym shorts and a white top. Sharing the video, Disha wrote,"This is how not to do a front flip #donttrythisathomefolks and ofcourse rehearsing for a dance song in malang with a broken knee."

Check out Disha Patani's video here:

Kudos to the actress for doing such stunts inspite of an injured knee. Talking about Malang, directed by Mohit Suri, the movie is produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakraman. For the film, Aditya and Disha learned underwater action and did their stunts on their own. The shooting of Malang has been done in Goa and international locations. Malang’s release date was recently changed from February 14, 2020, to February 7, 2020.

