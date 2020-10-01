Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff dig out a treasure of priceless pics to send birthday wishes to Rinzing Denzongpa

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff celebrated their best friend Rinzing Denzongpa's birthday in the sweetest way. The two stars shared adorable throwback photos with him and penned a wish for their close friend.

Actor Tiger Shroff and are close friends and often are spotted together in the city. Since the two actors have been close friends for the longest time, they also share a common friend circle and today, on their BFF Rinzing Denzonpa's birthday, the two stars wished him in the sweetest manner on social media. While Tiger and Rinzing have been friends since childhood, Disha also has been spotted with them in the past during their outings in the city. On Rinzing's special day, Tiger and Disha ensured to wish him in the most adorable way.

Disha dug out an old photo from a get together where she is seen posing next to Rinzing. In the photo, both Rinzing and Disha can be seen smiling together as they posed. The actress is seen clad in a black top and matching bottom while Rinzing is seen sporting a casual look. Disha shared the photo and penned a sweet birthday wish for her friend. She wrote, "Happy B'day @rinzingd."

On the other hand, Tiger, who has been friends with Rinzing since childhood, dropped some adorable photos with him from their old days as well. In one of the photos, we can see Tiger and Rinzing comparing their biceps with each other. In another, the two could be seen posing together while Rinzing clicked a mirror selfie in the gym. With one boomerang, Tiger expressed that he has always got his friend's back. With it, Tiger wished Rinzing on his birthday. He even shared a cute childhood photo with him.

Take a look at Tiger and Disha's wishes for Rinzing:

Krishna Shroff and Ayesha Shroff also dropped adorable photos with Rinzing to wish him on his birthday. Meanwhile, post the unlock, Tiger and Disha have been spotted in the city several times. On the work front, Disha will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with , Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda. On the other hand, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2. It will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will release on July 16, 2021.

