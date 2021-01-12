Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff keep it casual as they step out for family dinner with Ayesha Shroff; Pics

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been in the news of late and recently the duo stepped out together for a family outing. Check out their pictures below.

and Tiger Shroff might have always maintained that they are good friends, the duo never fails to spark off dating rumours. Be it spending quality time together or jetting off to exotic vacations, Tiger and Disha always grab headlines owing to their rumoured relationship. It is no secret that the diva is extremely close to the actor’s family and is often spotted spending time with them. As we speak of this, the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story star today joined Tiger and his mother for a family outing.

Tiger, Disha and Ayesha Shroff were spotted by the shutterbugs at a restaurant in Mumbai. The Heropanti star was at his casual best. He looked comfy and sporty in a yellow tee with black trousers teamed with matching shoes. The Malang actress, on the other hand, looked elegant in a comfy maroon outfit. She completed her casual look with a black sling bag and a pair of flat white slippers. Notably, Tiger’s mother can be seen wearing a black top with blue denim jeans. In the pictures, the trio can be seen happily posing for the paparazzi. They all also sported masks amid the COVID 19 pandemic. In one of the photos, we can see Disha, Tiger and Ayesha along with her designer friend sitting inside their swanky white car.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Tiger is all set to drop his music single that he crooned and performed titled Casanova. He dropped a teaser video of it on his social media handle. Sharing it, he wrote, “I was a casanovaaa b4 i saw you girlll!’ Haha not rly but here’s a little preview of my second single hope you all like it full song will be out exclusively on my YouTube channel, Jan 13th.”

The song will release on January 13th on YouTube.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

