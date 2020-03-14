Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff’s sis Krishna’s Insta banter about dresses & sizes is what all BFFs can relate to

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the latest, Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, and Disha Patani were seen discussing dresses and their sizes on Instagram. Take a look!

made heads turn when she arrived in a maroon bodycon dress at the success party of Mohit Suri’s Malang. With open hair and gorgeous smile, Disha clearly grabbed eyeballs with her glam look, and later, when this Baaghi actress posted a photo on Instagram, as always, her Instafam showered the diva with immense love. However, amidst all the comments, what caught our attention was a comment from Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, who wrote, “Ordered the same one. Never came through in the mail though. What size you wearing?

And soon after, Disha replied to Krishna as she informed her that although she ordered XS but she wasn’t too comfortable in it as she wrote, “xs but I would suggest small, breathing was only optional in this...” Well, we totally love Krishna and Disha’s Insta banter and this only proves that just like all of us, Disha and Krishna, too, are like BFF’s who discuss clothes, and this is not the first time that the two ladies have engaged in some Insta banter as often, they shower praises on each other.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, and soon, she will start shooting for the sequel to Ek villain opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham. Also, Disha will be seen sharing screen space with for the second time in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and the film will hit the screens on Eid 2020.

Check out Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff's Insta banter here:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani officially BREAK UP; read details

Credits :Instagram

Read More