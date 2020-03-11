Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff sing Baaghi’s Mundiyaan in a THROWBACK video & we think they are awesome together

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In this video, we see Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff crooning to Baaghi 2’s song- Mundiyaan. WATCH

Tiger Shroff and are our favorite B-town couple and be it their on screen chemistry or off screen camaraderie, Tiger and Disha are goals together. The two first met on the sets of Baaghi 2 and that is when they both hit it off, and the rest as they say is history because grapevines always churns out news of their love affair. Now whether or not Tiger and Disha are dating each other or not continues to remain a mystery but what is amazing is that their friendship is intact over the years.

and amidst a host of their lunch and dinner photos clicked by the paparazzi, today, we got our hands on a major throwback video wherein Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are seen singing Baaghi 2 song- Mundiyan and trust us, this is one of the cutest videos that you’d see of the two. In the said video, we can see Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani singing the Mundiyan song turn by turn while Disha records the video.

On the work front, post Disha and Tiger shared screen space for the first time in Baaghi 2 and as for Baaghi 3, Disha is seen in a special song- Do You Love Me? While last Disha was seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, next, she will be seen in the sequel to Ek Villain. Also, Disha Patani will be seen starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Ekta Kapoor’s KTina.

Check out Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's video where they turn singers and croon to Baaghi 2's song- Mundiyaa here:

