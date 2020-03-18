Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff's throwback PIC with a fan will make you long to see them together in a film again

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's throwback picture with a fan will surely make you long to see them together in a movie again. Check out the picture.

is someone who has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry within a short period. The actress has a massive fan following all over the country despite being just a few films old. Disha has been currently making headlines for her sizzling dance moves in the song ‘Do You Love Me’ from the Tiger Shroff- starrer Baaghi 3. If there is one person with whom the actress shares the closest bond, it is Tiger Shroff.

Despite numerous rumors about the two of them dating each other, Disha and Tiger have always refrained from talking about the same. We have now come across a rare throwback picture of the Baaghi 2 actors that will surely make fans long to see them together in a movie again. The two of them are seen flashing their widest smiles and posing with a fan for the selfie. Disha looks pretty in a red dress while Tiger, on the other hand, keeps it simple in a black vest and jeans.

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, Disha Patani will be collaborating with again in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai after Bharat. The movie has been directed by Prabhu Deva and also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. Disha will also be portraying the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s KTina. She has been recently roped in for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 much to the excitement of her fans.

(ALSO READ: Disha Patani shares a sneak peek of look test for Malang and it is all things pretty; Check it out)

Credits :Instagram

Read More