Disha Patani to debut as a director; shares FIRST LOOK of music video Kyun Karu Fikar

Disha Patani stands as one of Bollywood's most physically fit actresses with a huge fan following on social media. Through various movies and captivating dance sequences such as Hui Malang, Slow Motion, and Do You Love Me, she has consistently captured the audience’s admiration. The actress is now all set to make her directorial debut. Today on August 14, she took to Instagram and shared the first-look poster of her upcoming song titled Kyun Karu Fikar. Following her successes in acting and dance, the actress is now poised to win the hearts of audiences with her newfound skills.

Disha Patani shares the poster of her upcoming music video

Today on 14th August 2023, Disha Patani announced her directorial debut by sharing the poster of her upcoming music video Kyun Karu Fikar sung by Nikita Gandhi and composed by Vaibhav Pani. The poster depicts Disha in a carefree moment, relishing the serene waves at the beach. She's dressed in denim shorts paired with a turquoise blue top. The teaser of the song will be released on 16th August. Sharing the poster on her social media handle, in the caption, Disha wrote, “If you let go of the things you can’t control, it will probably set you free. ‘Kyun Karun Fikar’

Sharing a sneak peek of our special project on 16th August 2023 on @playdmfofficial official YouTube channel. @nikhitagandhiofficial @anshul300 @vaibhavpani @vayurus @dimplekotecha @shaansachdeva @shattered_interface @alishasingh.official @ingrooves_india @playdmfofficial @raghav.sharma.14661 #Kyunkarufikar”, she also added butterfly emoji, sparkling emoji and a heart emoji in between. HAVE A LOOK AT THE POST HERE:

The reaction of fans and celebrities to Disha Patani’s announcement of the music video

As soon as Disha dropped the announcement poster of her music video which marks her directorial debut, the Malang actress’s comment section got swamped with heart and fire emojis from her fans and other celebrities. One Instagram user wrote, “Can’t wait along with a red heart emoji” another user wrote, “Excited”. “Congratulations”, wrote another user.

A lot of celebrities also commented on Disha’s post. Mouni Roy wrote, “Can’t wait” along with a red heart emoji. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Jackie Shroff wrote, “So proud of you, Dee!” and added a butterfly and heart emoji. Actress Elli AvrRam wrote, “That’s so cool Di!!” along with a red heart and clapping emoji.

Disha Patani’s professional front

On the acting front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan. The actress also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra in her kitty.

