Disha Patani too excited for rumoured beau Tiger Shroff as Heropanti 2 set to arrive on Eid; Here's proof

One of the highly anticipated films of 2022 is Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2. The sequel to Tiger's debut film was being shot a while back before the actor went on a New Year's break. Now, as the final leg of the shoot is all set to kick off, Tiger shared a glimpse of the cool action avatar in the film in a new still and announced the release date. His rumoured ladylove Disha Patani was quick to react to the photo and well, it certainly shows her excitement.

Taking to the comment section on Tiger's post, Disha dropped a lovely comment. She wrote, "Can't wait" with fire emoji. Tiger shared a photo from the shoot of the film and left fans excited. He wrote, "Heropanti level doubled up this sched! Shooting for one of the most challenging sequences! Can’t wait to share a glimpse of it! Witness it in cinemas this Eid on 29th April, 2022." Tiger's film is all set to arrive in theatres on Eid 2022.



Recently, Disha and Tiger returned to Mumbai after a fun vacay in the Maldives. The rumoured couple brought in the New Year 2022 together and while they were spending time with each other, Tiger and Disha did not share a photo together. However, they kept treating fans with stunning photos of themselves on social media. The rumoured couple was also spotted walking out together from the airport.

Talking about Heropanti 2, the film is directed by Ahmed Khan and has been shot in London. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides this, Tiger also has Ganapath with Kriti Sanon.

