Disha Patani ‘trains with her buddies’, unleashes love for anime in new photo; See Pic

Bollywood actor enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. Time and again the diva takes to social platforms to capture special moments of her life and share them online among her fans. On Thursday morning, once again the Malang actor posted a gorgeous selfie of herself leaving fans amazed. However, her latest photo comes with an exciting anime twist. It appears that Disha invited some special buddies to join her training session.

In the picture shared by her, Disha can be seen sharing an infectious smile as the camera captures her. However, what caught fans’ attention was the anime t-shirt she chose to wear for training today. Her casual white t-shirt feature several strong anime characters imprinted on it. Calling them her ‘special buddies’, Disha opted to gain inspiration from her favourite anime characters today.

This selfie comes just a day after, Disha raised the temperature by sharing a throwback picture from her recent Maldives vacation. Donning a gorgeous pastel orange mini-dress featuring tiny frills, Disha’s breathtaking photo was accentuated with a scenic background showcasing her extravagant stay. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha was last seen alongside in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. She will next feature opposite and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns.

