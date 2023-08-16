Disha Patani treats netizens with Kyun Karu Fikar teaser video, here's how bestie Mouni Roy reacted

Disha Patani, who has been delighting audiences with her acting skills and enchanting beauty, will soon add another feather to her cap. The diva, who made her acting debut in the year 2016 with the blockbuster sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput, is all set to make her directorial debut with an upcoming music video, Kyun Karun Fikar. The actor has now dropped the official teaser of her much-awaited musical venture.

Disha Patani drops Kyun Karun Fikar teaser

On Wednesday, Disha took to Instagram and treated her fans and followers with the official teaser of her directorial musical venture, Kyun Karun Fikar. Starring Disha Patani herself, the teaser video shows glimpses of the Malang star as a happy, carefree, and free-spirited girl. While sharing the teaser of Kyun Karun Fikar, Patani wrote, “Within life’s mystery, where the future is unknown, Could self-love be the key—the magic we’ve always known? Tune out the noise around you and say #KyunKaruFikar (Butterfly emoji) .”

Earlier on Monday, the damsel of B-Town took netizens by surprise when she announced her directorial project with the first-look poster of the song, Kyun Karun Fikar. In the poster, Disha can be seen wearing a turquoise blue cropped top with a pair of denim shorts all while enjoying the cool breeze and soothing waves at the beach. She looks happy and gorgeous as she channels her inner beach baby in her sexy beachwear. “If you let go of the things you can’t control, it will probably set you free. ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’. Sharing a sneak peek to our special project on 16th August 2023 on @playdmfofficial official YouTube channel,” Disha captioned the post with a butterfly and heart hand emojis.

Mouni Roy reacts to Disha Patani’s post

While the fans and followers of The Ek Villain star are eagerly waiting for the song to be out, her ‘bestie’, actor Mouni Roy is equally excited for Kyun Karun Fikar, and her reaction is proof. The Brahmastra star took to Patani’s comments section and wrote, “ yay” and dropped a slew of two hearts emojis as she reacted to the teaser video. Apart from Roy, actor Elli Avram too reacted to Patani’s post and commented “Love” with raising hands emojis.

Sung by Nikhita Gandhi and composed by Vaibhav Pani, Disha Patani’s song, Kyun Karun Fikar will be out on August 21.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Yodha opposite Siddharth Malhotra and she also has Suriya 42 and Kanguva in her kitty.