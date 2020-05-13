Disha Patani tries to beat her quarantine woes by sharing a boomerang VIDEO; Check it out

Disha Patani has recently shared a boomerang video on her Instagram handle in an attempt to ward off her quarantine woes. Check it out.

It’s been a long time since we all have been staying within the confines of our homes amidst the lockdown period that has been announced owing to the Coronavirus scare. In the midst of all this, people have resorted to various activities to make the most of the quarantine period the glimpses of which they have been sharing on social media handles. Our beloved Bollywood celebs have also been doing the same as is evident from their respective handles.

As we speak of this, has shared a boomerang video on her Instagram handle through which she tries to beat her quarantine woes. The actress writes in her caption, “quarantine got me like” and we totally agree with her in this regard. Clad in a black t-shirt, Disha goes completely de-glam for this video in which she has tied up her hair into a messy bun. It’s almost like the Bharat actress is tired after a long day and is about to doze off soon!

Check out Disha Patani’s video below:

On the work front, Disha stunned everyone with her brilliant acting and wonderful dance moves in the - starrer Bharat. She proved her acting prowess again in the action thriller Malang which has been released two months back. The movie also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. She will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Salman Khan. Disha will then feature in KTina helmed by Ekta Kapoor. She is also a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2.

Credits :Instagram

