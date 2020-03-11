Disha Patani turns on glam mode as she flaunts svelte figure & kohl eyes leaving Tiger Shroff awestruck; PIC

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Today, Disha Patani took to social media to share a photo wherein she is seen acing her glamorous look. See PHOTO

is an absolute stunner and be it her gym looks, de-glam avatar or glamorous photos, this Malang actress never fails to grab our attention. And today, Disha Patani brightened up the day when she posts a full on glam photo wherein she is seen posing for the camera and besides her zillion fans, Tiger Shroff, too was all hearts for the photo.

Whether or not Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are dating each other or not remains a mystery but whenever these two are snapped together, fans totally love them together and it was a few days back when Tiger Shroff and Disha were papped at the special screening of Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3, in which Disha is seen in a special song titled Do You Love Me? Post watching the film, this Malang actress took to social media to shower praises on Tiger Shroff as she hailed Baaghi 3 as one of the best action films till date.

Post Baaghi 3, Disha will be seen sharing screen space with in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and as per reports, the final schedule of the film was to be shot in Thailand but due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the shooting was cancelled. A few days back, it was confirmed that Disha will be seen in the sequel to Ek Villain and an excited Disha took to social media to share photos of flowers and notes that she had received from the makers of Ek Villain 2 as they welcomed her on board.

