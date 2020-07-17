  1. Home
Disha Patani turns goofy as she shows how to click ‘Instagram’ versus ‘Reality’ photos and it’s relatable AF

Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang and next, she will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai
Disha Patani turns goofy as she shows how to click 'Instagram' versus 'Reality' photos and it's relatable AF
Disha Patani is a true blue social media queen, and although fans miss her paparazzi photos, however, what keeps them happy is the fact that Disha makes sure to update her fans with her latest photos and videos via social media. And today, Disha Patani took to Instagram to share Instagram versus reality photos and while in the Instagram photo, Disha was all smiles, in the ‘Reality’ photo, Disha Patani was seen goofing around and well, we can totally relate to it because clearly, this is all we have been doing amid lockdown, isn’t it?

A few days back, Disha Patani was papped in the city with her pet and netizens were elated to see Disha’s paparazzi photos because due to the lockdown, everyone has been staying at home. That said, on the work front, prior to the lockdown, Disha was shooting for Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and as per reports, it is being said that Salman Khan is planning to complete the shooting of the film in a studio wherein scenes will be shot against a green screen as an approximate 10-12 days’ shoot remains.

Although the cast of Radhe was to fly to Azerbaijan to shoot an action sequence and a song, however, due to the pandemic, and travel restrictions, flying abroad for the shoot is ruled out and the team is contemplating shooting it against a green screen now with visual effects making it appear like it’s been shot abroad. Besides, Disha will be seen in the sequel to Ek Villain directed by Mohit Suri.

Check out Disha Patani's posts here:

