Disha Patani turns up the heat in a 90s inspired look for Radhe promotions; Tiger Shroff, Krishna call it LIT

Disha Patani will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan. Recently, the actress shared her look for the promotions and left Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff in awe.

Actress is one of the stars whose style never fails to impress her fans. Be it slaying in an ethnic look or a stylish couture gown, the Radhe star manages to pull off each look effortlessly. Recently, the gorgeous star kicked off Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai promotions and shared her look for the day on social media. Her classy and sultry look oozed 90s vibes and left everyone including Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff in complete awe of it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared stunning photos in a retro look. In the photo, the gorgeous star could be seen sporting a metallic halter neck top with a mini denim skirt. With it, she teamed up strappy heels and her hair was styled in a perfect way to go with her 90s inspired look. Disha's makeup was all things glam and went extremely well with her shimmery top and she had accessorised it in the perfect way with bracelets and pendants.

Seeing her look, Tiger shroff dropped a heart emoticon along with a fire emoji in the comment section. Krishna Shroff wrote, "DAMNNN." On the other hand, her sister Khushboo Patani wrote, "Superb. You look rocking."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Disha will be seen opposite in Radhe. The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. It is helmed by Prabhudheva and is all set to release on May 13, 2021. Besides this, Disha will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. It is helmed by Mohit Suri and slated to release on February 11, 2022.

Also Read|Disha Patani calls rumoured beau Tiger Shroff 'beautiful boy' as he flaunts full extent of his smile in a PIC

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

Share your comment ×