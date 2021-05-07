Disha Patani turns up the heat in glam look in a BTS video from Radhe's title track and leaves fans gawking

Radhe starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani is all set to release on May 13. Ahead of it, the title track is taking over the internet and Disha shared a behind-the-scenes video from the song with fans.

Over the past few days, promotions for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have been only done through the music numbers of the film and dialogues promos. The film starring , and Randeep Hooda is all set to release on May 13. Ahead of it, Disha is using her social media handle to promote the same. Recently, the gorgeous star shared a behind-the-scenes video from the newly released Radhe title track. With it, Disha managed to captivate her fans as she flaunted her glam avatar in the video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared a behind-the-scenes clip in which she is seen clad in a white skirt with a crop top and the crew members could be seen holding LED neon lights around her. Besides looking gorgeous in the video, Disha also shared a sneak peek of what went on behind-the-scenes during the shooting of the title track of the film, Radhe. The song is among the trending chartbusters and so far, fans have loved Salman and Disha's moves in it. Disha's iconic and glamourous looks from the song also have struck a chord with young girls.

Take a look at Disha's BTS video from Radhe title track: (CLICK on photo for video)

The film will star Disha as Dia. She is essaying the role of Salman Khan's love interest. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati apart from Salman, Disha and Randeep. Randeep will be seen essaying the role of the antagonist in the film. Radhe is helmed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salman Khan Films. The film will release on May 13, 2021, in theatres worldwide and on OTT platforms.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

