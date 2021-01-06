Disha Patani turns up the heat in a hot pink dress in THIS candid photo and nails a hair flip like a pro

Disha Patani recently took to her Instagram handle to share a mesmerizing photo of herself. The Radhe star's latest picture in a pink outfit has left netizens swooning.

The gorgeous has been making waves on social media thanks to her stunning pictures that come as a treat for her fans. Besides acting prowess and her captivating looks, the Baaghi 2 star also enjoys a huge fan base on social media, and keeping in mind the same, the diva truly leaves no chance to make her ardent fans gush about her. Speaking of this, Disha has yet again left us all impressed with the recent alluring selfie that will surely leave you in awe of the actress.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the stunner has shared a beautiful picture of herself wherein she can be seen flaunting her beauty in pink. In the click, the Malang actress is seen adorning a pink top, and needless to say, she is a sight to behold in the photo. Disha is seen showing off her wavy locks as she nails a hair flip like a pro. Notably, netizens are also all hearts for it and have flooded the comments section with their love-filled messages. One of the users wrote, “Lovely.” Another said, “Wow.”

“Perfect,” said Disha’s another loyal fan.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, Disha was in the news for ringing in the New Year with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. For the unversed, the duo had flown to the Maldives together that only adds fuel to their dating rumours.

On the work front, the 28-year-old actress will next be seen in Salma Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the upcoming film is one of the highly anticipated films. Apart from this, Disha also has Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria and a film titled KTina.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

