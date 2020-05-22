Disha Patani turns up the heat in a vibrant monokini as she sends out beach vibes with a throwback photo
Among the popular stars among the youth, Disha Patani has managed to make a place for herself in the hearts of fans. The diva has worked in several films and her recent stint in Malang as Sara won the hearts of everyone. Disha’s performance in the thriller was loved and now, fans are gearing up to see her in Salman Khan’s Radhe. Amid the lockdown, Disha has been spending time with her pets at home and often shares adorable photos with them.
However, on Friday, it seems Disha took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback photo from her beach vacation. In the photo, Disha is seen clad in a vibrant monokini as she sat on the beach next to the deep blue waters. The gorgeous star looked extremely sensuous in her beachy avatar in a swimsuit. She teamed it up with a pair of cool sunglasses and wet hair that were left open as she posed next to the sea water.
Disha captioned the stunning click with emoticons of a flower and beach wave. The diva surely got all the attention of her fans with her throwback photo from her beach vacay. A day back, Disha shared adorable pictures of her pet dogs and cats while spending time with them amid the Coronavirus lockdown at home.
Check out Disha Patani’s sensuous avatar in a monokini:
Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Disha has been waiting for the shoot to commence for her film with Salman Khan. She will be seen next in Salman’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is helmed by Prabhudheva and also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda. It was slated to release on May 22, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown, shooting of the film is still pending. Hence, the release has been postponed.